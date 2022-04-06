Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ:MDRR) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.06 and last traded at $1.07. 120,246 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 361,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.08.

The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT by 218,123.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 480,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 479,872 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT by 183.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 235,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 152,762 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT by 168.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 97,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 61,223 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT in the third quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.24% of the company’s stock.

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc is a Maryland corporation formed on September 28, 2015. Beginning with our taxable year ended December 31, 2017, we believe that we have operated in a manner qualifying us as a real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ), and we have elected to be taxed as a REIT for federal income tax purposes.

