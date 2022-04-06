Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Shares Bought by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,335 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 163.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the third quarter worth $42,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the third quarter worth $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the third quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 17.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRCY opened at $65.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.52, a PEG ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.40. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.44 and a 12 month high of $79.45.

Mercury Systems ( NASDAQ:MRCY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $220.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.43 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Mercury Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mercury Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Mercury Systems in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mercury Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.90.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, engages in the manufacture and sale of components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

