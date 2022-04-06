Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

MMSI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Merit Medical Systems from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $75.20.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MMSI opened at $65.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Merit Medical Systems has a 52-week low of $51.66 and a 52-week high of $73.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.03.

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.21. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $278.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Merit Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MMSI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 23.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.