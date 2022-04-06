Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday.
MMSI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Merit Medical Systems from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $75.20.
Shares of NASDAQ:MMSI opened at $65.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Merit Medical Systems has a 52-week low of $51.66 and a 52-week high of $73.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.03.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MMSI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 23.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.
Merit Medical Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)
Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.
