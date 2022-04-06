Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Shares Gap Down to $4.54

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.54, but opened at $4.35. Mesoblast shares last traded at $4.43, with a volume of 268 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MESO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Mesoblast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mesoblast in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mesoblast currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.88.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $571.10 million, a P/E ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 3.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.08.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MESO. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Mesoblast in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mesoblast during the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Sio Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mesoblast during the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Lattice Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mesoblast during the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mesoblast by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 36,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

About Mesoblast

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines in the United States, Australia, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases.

