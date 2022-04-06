Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Shares Gap Down to $4.54

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.54, but opened at $4.35. Mesoblast shares last traded at $4.43, with a volume of 268 shares changing hands.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on MESO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Mesoblast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mesoblast in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mesoblast currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.88.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $571.10 million, a P/E ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 3.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.08.
About Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO)
Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines in the United States, Australia, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases.
