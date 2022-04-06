Metro AG (ETR:B4B3) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Metro AG (ETR:B4B3 – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €9.90 ($10.88).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on B4B3 shares. Baader Bank set a €10.50 ($11.54) price objective on Metro in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.00 ($9.89) price target on shares of Metro in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($12.09) price objective on shares of Metro in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays set a €10.00 ($10.99) target price on shares of Metro in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €9.60 ($10.55) price target on shares of Metro in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

B4B3 stock traded down €0.45 ($0.49) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €7.95 ($8.74). 410 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,620. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.02. Metro has a 52 week low of €6.75 ($7.42) and a 52 week high of €12.30 ($13.52). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €9.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €10.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 218.51.

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 748 wholesale stores and supply depots under the METRO, MAKRO, Aviludo, Classic Fine Foods, Davigel Spain, Pro Ã Pro, and Rungis Express brand names serving hotels, restaurants, bars, cafes, catering companies, small grocery stores, kiosks, independent retailers, service providers, and authorities in Europe, Russia, and Asia, as well as online marketplace METRO MARKETS.

