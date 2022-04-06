Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Shares Down 3.8%

Shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating) fell 3.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $97.05 and last traded at $97.31. 629 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 108,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.18.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Metropolitan Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday.
The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.88.
In other Metropolitan Bank news, CEO Mark R. Defazio sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total value of $31,854.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Lublin sold 1,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $103,434.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,584 shares of company stock worth $372,891 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCB. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Metropolitan Bank during the third quarter valued at $19,739,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 171.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 356,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,001,000 after acquiring an additional 225,526 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Metropolitan Bank in the third quarter worth about $13,720,000. FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Metropolitan Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $12,805,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 677,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,158,000 after purchasing an additional 147,742 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.
Metropolitan Bank Company Profile (NYSE:MCB)
Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.
