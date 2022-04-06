Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Shares Down 3.8%

Shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating) fell 3.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $97.05 and last traded at $97.31. 629 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 108,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.18.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Metropolitan Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.88.

Metropolitan Bank ( NYSE:MCB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $51.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.97 million. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 30.74% and a return on equity of 13.37%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Metropolitan Bank news, CEO Mark R. Defazio sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total value of $31,854.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Lublin sold 1,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $103,434.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,584 shares of company stock worth $372,891 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCB. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Metropolitan Bank during the third quarter valued at $19,739,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 171.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 356,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,001,000 after acquiring an additional 225,526 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Metropolitan Bank in the third quarter worth about $13,720,000. FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Metropolitan Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $12,805,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 677,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,158,000 after purchasing an additional 147,742 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

