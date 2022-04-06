MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0171 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th.

CIF stock opened at $2.46 on Wednesday. MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $3.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.69.

Get MFS Intermediate High Income Fund alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $582,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 490.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 499,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 414,503 shares during the period. 10.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund is a diversified closed-end management investment company. It provides high current income generally exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in medium and lower quality municipal securities. The company was founded on July 21, 1988 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Intermediate High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.