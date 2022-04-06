M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) Lowered to “Underperform” at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has GBX 230 ($3.02) price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MGPUF. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of M&G from GBX 260 ($3.41) to GBX 275 ($3.61) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of M&G in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of M&G to a buy rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. AlphaValue raised shares of M&G to a reduce rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of M&G in a report on Friday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, M&G has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $219.16.

Shares of MGPUF stock opened at $2.99 on Tuesday. M&G has a 52-week low of $2.31 and a 52-week high of $3.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.83 and a 200-day moving average of $2.75.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

