M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) Stock Rating Lowered by BNP Paribas

M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at BNP Paribas to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $2.30 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 23.08% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MGPUF. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of M&G from GBX 260 ($3.41) to GBX 275 ($3.61) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of M&G in a research note on Friday, April 1st. AlphaValue upgraded shares of M&G to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 226 ($2.96) target price (up previously from GBX 217 ($2.85)) on shares of M&G in a research note on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of M&G from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, M&G has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.16.

Get M&G alerts:

MGPUF opened at $2.99 on Tuesday. M&G has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $3.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.83 and its 200 day moving average is $2.75.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for M&G Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&G and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.