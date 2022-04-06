MGC Pharmaceuticals’ (MXC) Speculative Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their speculative buy rating on shares of MGC Pharmaceuticals (LON:MXCGet Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 7.20 ($0.09) price target on the stock.

Shares of MGC Pharmaceuticals stock opened at GBX 1.29 ($0.02) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £35.07 million and a P/E ratio of -3.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2.11. MGC Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of GBX 1.02 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 4.39 ($0.06).

MGC Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

MGC Pharmaceuticals Limited, a bio-pharma company, develops and supplies phytomedicines in Australia, Israel, and Slovenia. The company's principal product candidates include CimetrA, which is in phase III clinical trial for early COVID-19; CannEpil, a phase IIb cannabis-based therapy for drug-resistant Epilepsy; and CogniCann that is in phase II clinical trial for symptomatic relief of Dementia.

