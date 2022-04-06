MIB Coin (MIB) Trading Down 1.1% Over Last 7 Days

MIB Coin (MIB) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. MIB Coin has a market capitalization of $537,666.96 and $49.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MIB Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, MIB Coin has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.80 or 0.00075850 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002314 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00010832 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000191 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

MIB Coin Coin Profile

MIB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 431,739,827 coins and its circulating supply is 154,437,899 coins. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MIB Coin is www.mibcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

Buying and Selling MIB Coin

