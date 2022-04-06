MicroMoney Hits One Day Trading Volume of $197,847.00 (AMM)

MicroMoney (AMM) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. One MicroMoney coin can now be bought for about $0.0092 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MicroMoney has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar. MicroMoney has a total market cap of $144,850.09 and $197,847.00 worth of MicroMoney was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

MicroMoney Coin Profile

MicroMoney (AMM) is a coin. MicroMoney’s total supply is 17,532,943 coins and its circulating supply is 15,777,256 coins. MicroMoney’s official Twitter account is @micromoneyio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MicroMoney is www.micromoney.io . MicroMoney’s official message board is medium.com/@micromoney.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MicroMoney is an Ethereum-based Open Source Credit & Big Data Bureau that connects new customers to existing financial services. AMM is an ERC20 utility token. The AMM token is an integral part of the MicroMoney ecosystem and can be used as an internal payment mean or to get access to MicroMoney’s services. “

