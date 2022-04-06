Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Brookmont Capital Management’s 2nd Largest Position

Brookmont Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,634 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 729 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 3.0% of Brookmont Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. TFO TDC LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth $127,000. 69.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $310.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $298.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $311.34. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $238.07 and a 1 year high of $349.67.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.41%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group set a $360.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.99.

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $295.48 per share, for a total transaction of $502,316.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

