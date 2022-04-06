Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Close Asset Management Ltd

Close Asset Management Ltd cut its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,315,961 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 879 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 15.8% of Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $442,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 126,079,812 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,451,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757,667 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Microsoft by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,454,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,534 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,913,212 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,225,773,000 after acquiring an additional 206,880 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,107,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 25,524,530 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,195,876,000 after acquiring an additional 711,260 shares in the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays set a $363.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Fundamental Research lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.99.

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $310.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $238.07 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $298.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $311.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 26.41%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

