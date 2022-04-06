Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Shares Gap Down to $109.05

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $109.05, but opened at $106.72. Middlesex Water shares last traded at $103.39, with a volume of 159 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MSEX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Middlesex Water in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Middlesex Water from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.00.

The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.04 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.49 and its 200 day moving average is $104.20.

Middlesex Water ( NASDAQ:MSEX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $34.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.00 million. Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 25.53%. Research analysts forecast that Middlesex Water will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Middlesex Water’s payout ratio is 56.04%.

In other news, VP G. Christian Jr. Andreasen sold 1,000 shares of Middlesex Water stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dennis W. Doll sold 3,006 shares of Middlesex Water stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total transaction of $316,862.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,506 shares of company stock worth $575,617. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Middlesex Water by 95.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,845,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $292,444,000 after buying an additional 1,388,936 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Middlesex Water by 118.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 544,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,922,000 after buying an additional 295,321 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in Middlesex Water by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 636,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,616,000 after buying an additional 188,479 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Middlesex Water by 1,394.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 130,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,403,000 after buying an additional 121,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Middlesex Water by 85.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 211,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,769,000 after buying an additional 97,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

About Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

