Mina Hits Market Cap of $1.43 Billion (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 6th. Mina has a market cap of $1.43 billion and approximately $200.27 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mina coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.19 or 0.00007306 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Mina has traded up 18.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002290 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00046185 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,209.80 or 0.07349094 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43,530.10 or 0.99665602 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.48 or 0.00051463 BTC.

Mina Profile

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 448,138,709 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Buying and Selling Mina

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

