Minter Network Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $13,894.00 (BIP)

Minter Network (BIP) traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. Over the last seven days, Minter Network has traded up 18.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Minter Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Minter Network has a market cap of $11.15 million and approximately $13,894.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002313 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $107.94 or 0.00249681 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.86 or 0.00191651 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.92 or 0.00046066 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001021 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00035108 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,168.51 or 0.07328991 BTC.

Minter Network Profile

Minter Network uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 5,691,923,720 coins and its circulating supply is 5,486,714,153 coins. The official website for Minter Network is www.minter.network . The official message board for Minter Network is medium.com/@MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Minter Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minter Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Minter Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

