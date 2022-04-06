Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (mSLV) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $981,908.00

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (mSLV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a total market capitalization of $10.68 million and $981,908.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can now be purchased for $23.11 or 0.00053356 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002310 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00046247 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,186.31 or 0.07356679 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,321.96 or 1.00023314 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.92 or 0.00050603 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Profile

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 461,962 coins. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored iShares Silver Trust

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

