Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mission Produce Inc. sources, produces, packs, distributes and markets avocados principally in the United States and internationally. Its operating segments consists Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. The company serves retail, wholesale and foodservice customers. Mission Produce Inc. is based in Oxnard, California. “

AVO has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Mission Produce from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Stephens cut their price objective on Mission Produce from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Mission Produce from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

NASDAQ:AVO opened at $12.30 on Tuesday. Mission Produce has a 52 week low of $11.04 and a 52 week high of $22.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $868.77 million, a P/E ratio of 30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.09.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.23). Mission Produce had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $216.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Mission Produce’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mission Produce will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Mission Produce by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,544,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,947,000 after purchasing an additional 408,054 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Mission Produce by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,446,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,708,000 after purchasing an additional 106,419 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Mission Produce during the 4th quarter worth about $14,238,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Mission Produce by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 829,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,018,000 after purchasing an additional 234,443 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Mission Produce by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 667,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,484,000 after purchasing an additional 19,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, packaging, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It also provides value-added services, including ripening, bagging, custom packing, and logistical management.

