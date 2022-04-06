Mizuho Lowers Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Price Target to $190.00

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price target decreased by Mizuho from $220.00 to $190.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $288.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Coinbase Global from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $400.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $345.00 to $296.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $330.68.

NASDAQ:COIN opened at $177.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29. Coinbase Global has a one year low of $150.12 and a one year high of $429.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $1.38. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 77.65% and a net margin of 46.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 325.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total transaction of $209,861.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COIN. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 26.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

