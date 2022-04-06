ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.58 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.58 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for ModivCare’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.42 and the highest is $1.84. ModivCare reported earnings per share of $1.92 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ModivCare will report full-year earnings of $6.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.47 to $6.95. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $8.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.71 to $8.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ModivCare.

Get ModivCare alerts:

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.47. ModivCare had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 27.56%. The company had revenue of $575.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MODV. Barrington Research cut their price target on ModivCare from $190.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on ModivCare from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

NASDAQ:MODV traded down $7.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,584. ModivCare has a 52 week low of $94.38 and a 52 week high of $211.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $111.16.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ModivCare by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,989,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,981,000 after buying an additional 53,818 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in ModivCare by 24.4% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 657,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,409,000 after acquiring an additional 129,091 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in ModivCare by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 482,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,551,000 after acquiring an additional 200,617 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in ModivCare by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 416,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,741,000 after acquiring an additional 10,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in ModivCare by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 327,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,486,000 after acquiring an additional 8,062 shares during the last quarter.

ModivCare Company Profile (Get Rating)

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. The company operates through four segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and the Matrix Investment.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ModivCare (MODV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ModivCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ModivCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.