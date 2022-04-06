Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRF) PT Raised to €68.50 at UBS Group

Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at UBS Group from €68.00 ($74.73) to €68.50 ($75.27) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Moncler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.25.

MONRF opened at $57.70 on Monday. Moncler has a 1-year low of $47.88 and a 1-year high of $78.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.77.

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler and Stone Island brand names. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

