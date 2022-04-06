Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.25.

MONRF has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Moncler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on Moncler from €68.00 ($74.73) to €68.50 ($75.27) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of Moncler stock traded up $2.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.70. The company had a trading volume of 177 shares, compared to its average volume of 602. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.77. Moncler has a 12-month low of $47.88 and a 12-month high of $78.05.

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler and Stone Island brand names. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

