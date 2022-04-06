Monero Classic (XMC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $46,320.00

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. Over the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded up 32.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Monero Classic coin can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000735 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Monero Classic has a total market capitalization of $6.13 million and $46,320.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $216.30 or 0.00497050 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000101 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Monero Classic

Monero Classic (XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

