MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CRO Cedric Pech Sells 309 Shares

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) CRO Cedric Pech sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.77, for a total value of $137,124.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Cedric Pech also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MongoDB alerts:

On Monday, January 10th, Cedric Pech sold 5,202 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.07, for a total value of $2,122,780.14.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB traded down $29.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $405.46. 34,208 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,647,254. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $238.01 and a 1 year high of $590.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $387.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $454.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $1.17. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 35.12% and a negative return on equity of 66.70%. The company had revenue of $266.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.01) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MDB shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on MongoDB from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of MongoDB from $556.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of MongoDB from $633.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of MongoDB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $345.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $496.72.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in MongoDB by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 89.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MongoDB Company Profile (Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.