MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.120-$-0.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $263 million-$267 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $253.41 million.MongoDB also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-0.510-$-0.290 EPS.

MDB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on MongoDB from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on MongoDB from $560.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on MongoDB from $556.00 to $410.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. UBS Group upgraded MongoDB from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $345.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, increased their price objective on MongoDB from $475.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $496.72.

Shares of MongoDB stock traded down $28.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $406.89. The stock had a trading volume of 13,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,647,254. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $387.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $454.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02. MongoDB has a 1 year low of $238.01 and a 1 year high of $590.00.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $1.17. The company had revenue of $266.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.42 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 66.70% and a negative net margin of 35.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.01) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MongoDB news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 5,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.07, for a total transaction of $2,122,780.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 45,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.00, for a total value of $20,230,144.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 160,782 shares of company stock worth $65,112,193. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 255.7% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 4,342 shares in the last quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,454,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 72,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,543,000 after acquiring an additional 14,435 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

