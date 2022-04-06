Moody’s Co. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $3.16 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:MCO)

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Moody’s in a report released on Thursday, March 31st. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $3.16 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.18. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Moody’s’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.83 EPS.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.05). Moody’s had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 91.13%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Moody’s from $408.00 to $387.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $415.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $408.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $397.46.

Shares of MCO stock opened at $342.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $328.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $361.24. Moody’s has a 52 week low of $299.68 and a 52 week high of $407.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,818,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,616,166,000 after buying an additional 646,180 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,416,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,896,719,000 after purchasing an additional 222,009 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,399,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,108,927,000 after purchasing an additional 26,067 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 11.6% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,104,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,102,383,000 after purchasing an additional 322,933 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,782,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,083,675,000 after purchasing an additional 68,502 shares during the period. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total transaction of $153,759.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.77%.

Moody’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.