Moonpig Group (LON:MOON) Price Target Cut to GBX 460 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Moonpig Group (LON:MOON – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 495 ($6.49) to GBX 460 ($6.03) in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 111.98% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MOON. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Moonpig Group from GBX 550 ($7.21) to GBX 370 ($4.85) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Moonpig Group in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

MOON stock opened at GBX 217 ($2.85) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £742.38 million and a PE ratio of 135.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.66. Moonpig Group has a twelve month low of GBX 196.10 ($2.57) and a twelve month high of GBX 493 ($6.47). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 250.52 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 311.81.

In related news, insider Niall Wass acquired 2,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 303 ($3.97) per share, for a total transaction of £7,999.20 ($10,490.75).

