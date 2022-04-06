Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,344.41

Shares of Morgan Sindall Group plc (LON:MGNS – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,344.41 ($30.75) and traded as high as GBX 2,445.92 ($32.08). Morgan Sindall Group shares last traded at GBX 2,365 ($31.02), with a volume of 33,616 shares trading hands.

MGNS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Liberum Capital decreased their price objective on Morgan Sindall Group from GBX 2,600 ($34.10) to GBX 2,250 ($29.51) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($35.41) price objective on shares of Morgan Sindall Group in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Get Morgan Sindall Group alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,260.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,344.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.46. The company has a market cap of £1.09 billion and a PE ratio of 11.49.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of GBX 62 ($0.81) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Morgan Sindall Group’s previous dividend of $30.00. Morgan Sindall Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.34%.

In other news, insider Steve Crummett sold 5,944 shares of Morgan Sindall Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,330 ($30.56), for a total transaction of £138,495.20 ($181,633.05). Also, insider John Christopher Morgan sold 29,327 shares of Morgan Sindall Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,295 ($30.10), for a total value of £673,054.65 ($882,694.62). In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,408 shares of company stock worth $97,355,975.

About Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS)

Morgan Sindall Group plc operates as a construction and regeneration company in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Construction & Infrastructure, Fit Out, Property Services, Partnership Housing, and Urban Regeneration divisions. The Construction & Infrastructure segment provides infrastructure services to highways, rail, energy, water, and nuclear markets; and construction services in education, healthcare, commercial, defense, industrial, leisure, and retail markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Sindall Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Sindall Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.