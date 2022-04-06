Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) a €179.00 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a €179.00 ($196.70) price target on Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HNR1. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €210.00 ($230.77) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. HSBC set a €184.00 ($202.20) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Monday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €220.00 ($241.76) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €180.00 ($197.80) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a €160.00 ($175.82) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hannover Rück currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €177.75 ($195.33).

Shares of HNR1 opened at €150.05 ($164.89) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €160.49 and its 200-day moving average is €161.15. Hannover Rück has a 12-month low of €94.75 ($104.12) and a 12-month high of €116.37 ($127.88).

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

