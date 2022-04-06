Morgan Stanley Cuts Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF) Price Target to GBX 205

Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 208 ($2.73) to GBX 205 ($2.69) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

DROOF has been the subject of several other reports. HSBC assumed coverage on Deliveroo in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Deliveroo from GBX 201 ($2.64) to GBX 163 ($2.14) in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup raised Deliveroo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Deliveroo from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 170 ($2.23) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DROOF opened at $1.70 on Monday. Deliveroo has a 12-month low of $1.43 and a 12-month high of $6.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.85.

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately in 800 locations across 12 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

