Morgan Stanley Lowers Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Price Target to $170.00

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 50.74% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Aptiv from $212.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Aptiv from $189.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.12.

APTV opened at $112.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.55 billion, a PE ratio of 57.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Aptiv has a fifty-two week low of $94.75 and a fifty-two week high of $180.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $124.52 and its 200 day moving average is $149.42.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Aptiv will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total value of $929,943.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Aptiv during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Aptiv by 1,204.5% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

