Morgan Stanley Raises Red Eléctrica Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Price Target to €16.00

Red Eléctrica Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from €15.00 ($16.48) to €16.00 ($17.58) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RDEIY. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Red Eléctrica Corporación from €20.00 ($21.98) to €20.50 ($22.53) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. UBS Group raised Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

OTCMKTS RDEIY opened at $10.29 on Wednesday. Red Eléctrica Corporación has a twelve month low of $8.60 and a twelve month high of $10.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.74 and its 200 day moving average is $10.11.

Red ElÃ©ctrica CorporaciÃ³n, SA engages in the electricity transmission, and system operation and management of the transmission network for the electricity system in Spain and internationally. Its transmission network comprises approximately 44,687 kilometers; and has 93,871 MVA of transformation capacity.

