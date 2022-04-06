Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 15,077 Shares of Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 15,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.34, for a total value of $4,121,147.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:MORN opened at $281.32 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $275.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $294.47. Morningstar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $229.33 and a twelve month high of $350.21. The stock has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.08 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $462.20 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Morningstar’s payout ratio is currently 32.29%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Morningstar in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MORN. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,850,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,658,750,000 after acquiring an additional 688,048 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the 4th quarter valued at about $128,670,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Morningstar during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,278,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Morningstar during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,313,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Morningstar by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 576,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $197,104,000 after purchasing an additional 97,873 shares during the last quarter. 52.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

