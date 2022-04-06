Morpheus Labs (MITX) Market Capitalization Achieves $7.78 Million

Morpheus Labs (MITX) traded down 9.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. During the last seven days, Morpheus Labs has traded 22.1% lower against the dollar. One Morpheus Labs coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0164 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Morpheus Labs has a total market capitalization of $7.78 million and $82,097.00 worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Morpheus Labs Coin Profile

Morpheus Labs (MITX) is a coin. It was first traded on February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 705,999,995 coins and its circulating supply is 473,499,999 coins. Morpheus Labs’ official website is morpheuslabs.io . Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Morpheus Infrastructure Platform is focused on building adaptable blockchain technologies for companies looking into various possible use cases. The Morpheus platform allows you to choose the programing language and blockchain runtimes and provides an interface for users to experiment with blockchain technologies and create applications. Morpheus Infrastructure Token (MITX) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Morpheus Labs Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Morpheus Labs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Morpheus Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

