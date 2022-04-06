Mountview Estates (LON:MTVW) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $13,597.69

Mountview Estates P.L.C. (LON:MTVW – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of £135.98 ($178.33) and traded as low as £132.50 ($173.77). Mountview Estates shares last traded at £133.50 ($175.08), with a volume of 326 shares changing hands.
The stock has a market capitalization of £535.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is £135.98 and its 200 day moving average is £138.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 74.91.
Mountview Estates Company Profile (LON:MTVW)
