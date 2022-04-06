Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $36.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.08% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “MPLX is least exposed to commodity price fluctuations since the partnership generates stable fee-based revenues from diverse midstream energy assets via long-term contracts. Strong and stable operations will back the partnership to persistently grow its DCF. Notably, the partnership repurchased $165 million of common units in the fourth quarter. MPLX recently reported strong fourth quarter results owing to increased contributions from logistics and storage operations, as well as the gathering and processing business. However, the partnership's significant reliance on debt capital is concerning. At fourth quarter-end, its long-term debt was $20 billion, while cash and cash equivalents were only $13 million. Also, increasing costs and expenses are adversely affecting the partnership’s income. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mplx in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Mplx from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Mplx from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mplx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.13.

Mplx stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.62. 1,542,993 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,315,043. The company has a market cap of $34.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Mplx has a twelve month low of $25.77 and a twelve month high of $34.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.01.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 30.69% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Mplx will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frank M. Semple sold 28,000 shares of Mplx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $924,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of Mplx stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total value of $83,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Mplx during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Mplx by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 6,215 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Mplx during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Mplx by 171.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 959 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mplx during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S) and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

