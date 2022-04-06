Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.18 Per Share

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 6th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.175 per share by the oil and gas producer on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Murphy Oil has a dividend payout ratio of 12.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Murphy Oil to earn $4.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.2%.

NYSE:MUR traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.31. 44,177 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,093,669. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.63. Murphy Oil has a 12-month low of $14.91 and a 12-month high of $43.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $739.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.61 million. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 4.82%. Murphy Oil’s revenue was up 123.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Murphy Oil will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MUR. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Murphy Oil presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.56.

In other news, CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $1,659,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP E Ted Botner sold 4,881 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $165,709.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,935 shares of company stock worth $2,610,517. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUR. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,979 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $619,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,792 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,283 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

About Murphy Oil (Get Rating)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

