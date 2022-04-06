Music Acquisition (NYSE:TMAC) Shares Down 0.2%

Shares of The Music Acquisition Co. (NYSE:TMAC – Get Rating) dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.77 and last traded at $9.77. Approximately 211 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 90,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.79.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.75 and a 200 day moving average of $9.74.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Omni Partners US LLC lifted its position in shares of Music Acquisition by 3.1% during the third quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 73,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Music Acquisition by 38.7% in the third quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Athanor Capital LP raised its position in shares of Music Acquisition by 13.3% in the third quarter. Athanor Capital LP now owns 23,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp raised its position in shares of Music Acquisition by 15.4% in the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 56,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 7,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Music Acquisition by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 442,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,317,000 after buying an additional 18,633 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

The Music Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends on effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the music sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hollywood, California.

