My DeFi Pet (DPET) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.34 Million

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 6th. My DeFi Pet has a total market cap of $2.63 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar. One My DeFi Pet coin can now be bought for $0.38 or 0.00000872 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002283 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00046461 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,223.03 or 0.07357093 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,823.66 or 1.00034822 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.48 or 0.00051325 BTC.

About My DeFi Pet

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,878,202 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet

My DeFi Pet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire My DeFi Pet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

