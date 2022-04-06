Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Myomo, Inc. is a commercial stage medical robotics company. It offers expanded mobility which suffering from neurological disorders and upper limb paralysis. The company develops and markets the MyoPro(R) product line of lightweight, non-invasive, powered arm braces to restore function in the paralyzed or weakened arms and hands of individuals. Myomo, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge,Massachusetts. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Myomo in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on shares of Myomo from $34.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MYO opened at $3.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.09 million, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 0.97. Myomo has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $14.35.

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.03). Myomo had a negative net margin of 74.85% and a negative return on equity of 71.00%. On average, equities analysts expect that Myomo will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYO. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Myomo by 326.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Myomo by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Myomo in the third quarter worth $122,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Myomo by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 7,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Myomo by 4.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace or orthosis product used for supporting a patient's weak or paralyzed arm to enable and improve functional activities of daily living.

