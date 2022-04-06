National Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 5,195 Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,195 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $567,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,569,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at about $495,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,012,000. 50.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RIVN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Rivian Automotive from $104.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rivian Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group began coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Rivian Automotive from $115.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (down from $147.00) on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 91.67.

Shares of NASDAQ RIVN opened at 42.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 14.14, a quick ratio of 13.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of 53.69. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of 33.46 and a 52-week high of 179.47.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -1.97 by -0.46. The business had revenue of 54.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 60.72 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rivian Automotive, Inc develops and manufactures electric adventure vehicles. It offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. The company provides electric SUVs and electric pickup vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in San Jose, California. It has additional facilities in Irvine, Carson, and Palo Alto, California; Normal, Illinois; Woking, United Kingdom; Plymouth, Michigan; Vancouver, Canada; and Wittman, Arizona.

