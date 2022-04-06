National Asset Management Inc. Buys 984 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 15.9% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 16,483,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $673,032,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263,065 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 0.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,726,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $274,661,000 after acquiring an additional 36,554 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 53.7% in the third quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,922,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $241,806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068,235 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 3.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,946,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $201,495,000 after acquiring an additional 160,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,773,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $154,080,000 after acquiring an additional 16,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy stock opened at $37.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.28. NRG Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $31.94 and a one year high of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 4.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.92.

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.37. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 64.00% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. This is an increase from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is currently 15.68%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NRG. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group downgraded NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

