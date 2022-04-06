National Asset Management Inc. Has $504,000 Stake in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF)

National Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. owned 0.14% of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 64.6% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PTF opened at $131.95 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.14. Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $119.43 and a fifty-two week high of $186.47.

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

