National Asset Management Inc. Has $578,000 Stake in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP)

National Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,641 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,371 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Icahn Enterprises were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 336.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,817,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 27,017 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 49,547 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 5,760 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IEP opened at $53.32 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.16. The firm has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a PE ratio of -24.80 and a beta of 0.84. Icahn Enterprises L.P. has a 1 year low of $48.93 and a 1 year high of $61.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 7.61 and a quick ratio of 7.61.

Icahn Enterprises ( NASDAQ:IEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The conglomerate reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($1.85). The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Icahn Enterprises had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a negative return on equity of 5.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Icahn Enterprises L.P. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.00%. Icahn Enterprises’s payout ratio is -372.09%.

IEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Icahn Enterprises in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. The company's Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels; and produces and markets nitrogen fertilizers in the form of urea ammonium nitrate and ammonia.

