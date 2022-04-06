National Asset Management Inc. Has $596,000 Stock Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,221,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,911,000 after buying an additional 1,962,732 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 294.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 91,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,453,000 after buying an additional 68,492 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 107.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 10,170 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 350,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,115,000 after buying an additional 5,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $430,613.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

SYF stock opened at $35.27 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.09. The stock has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.58. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $33.76 and a 1 year high of $52.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.01. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 30.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.01%.

SYF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Synchrony Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.