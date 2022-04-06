National Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,058 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,476 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 482 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 541.2% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 545 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 128.5% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $60.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.63 and a 200-day moving average of $59.88. The firm has a market cap of $120.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.45. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of $52.65 and a 1-year high of $79.67.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.67 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 14.40%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BUD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €68.00 ($74.73) to €70.00 ($76.92) in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €60.00 ($65.93) to €65.00 ($71.43) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €82.00 ($90.11) to €83.00 ($91.21) in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.52.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

