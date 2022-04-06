National Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Texas Pacific Land by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 24 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 56.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,629.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

In other news, Director Dana F. Mcginnis sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,261.75, for a total value of $1,261,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders bought a total of 100 shares of company stock worth $120,010 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

TPL opened at $1,417.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.69 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,214.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,228.98. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 52-week low of $946.29 and a 52-week high of $1,773.95.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $10.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.97 by ($0.76). The business had revenue of $147.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.77 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 55.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This is a boost from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is 34.44%.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

