National Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,150 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM)

National Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSJM. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 914,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,242,000 after acquiring an additional 284,030 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 862.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 195,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,541,000 after purchasing an additional 175,107 shares during the period. Straight Path Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,914,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,605,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,181,000.

NYSEARCA:BSJM opened at $22.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.10. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.63 and a 12 month high of $23.42.

