National Asset Management Inc. Sells 235 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

National Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kroger by 1.1% during the third quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in Kroger by 1.0% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 25,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Kroger by 1.1% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in Kroger by 3.0% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 8,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, blooom inc. grew its stake in Kroger by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. blooom inc. now owns 12,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kroger alerts:

In other Kroger news, CFO Gary Millerchip sold 44,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total transaction of $2,531,249.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 32,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total transaction of $1,808,654.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 347,873 shares of company stock worth $19,888,534. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Kroger from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America upgraded Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup lowered Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Kroger from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.16.

Kroger stock opened at $57.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.95 and a 200-day moving average of $45.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.48. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $35.60 and a 52-week high of $62.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $33.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.66 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 29.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kroger declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 38.53%.

About Kroger (Get Rating)

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.